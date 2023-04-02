HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.52) in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

