Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,585.0 days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
HOYFF stock remained flat at $34.50 during midday trading on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
