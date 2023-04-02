Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Huize Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Huize stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,347. The company has a market cap of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Huize has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get Huize alerts:

Institutional Trading of Huize

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.