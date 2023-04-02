Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.