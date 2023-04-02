Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.