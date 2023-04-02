HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 2.8 %
HCM stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
