HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 2.8 %

HCM stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,656,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 316,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

