IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of IAC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 721,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,545. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that IAC will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
