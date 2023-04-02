IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 721,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,545. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that IAC will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also

