IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.15.

IMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.78.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

