IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -5.65% -0.13% -0.07% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IAMGOLD and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 4 5 1 0 1.70 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $2.68, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.35 -$70.10 million ($0.15) -18.07 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patten Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Summary

Patten Energy Solutions Group beats IAMGOLD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

