IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 1,010,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,353. The stock has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. IBEX has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

