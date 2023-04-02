Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.29 on Friday, hitting $232.55. 1,117,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

