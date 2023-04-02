Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Up 16.6% in March

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 971,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

