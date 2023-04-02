Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.4 %

IMPL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,265. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,539,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

