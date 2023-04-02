Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,790.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.