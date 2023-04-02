Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

