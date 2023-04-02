Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,074,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,029 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.