Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,837,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 6,192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,629.7 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
About Innovent Biologics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovent Biologics (IVBXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.