Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 573,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
