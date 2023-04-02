Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 669,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1,956.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 441,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 411,588 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 573,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

