Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 986,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

