InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.69. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

