Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

