Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Integer Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

