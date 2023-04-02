Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.75.
Integer Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
