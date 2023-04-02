Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

IRRX remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Insider Transactions at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRRX. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.