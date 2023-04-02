Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance
IRRX remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.
Insider Transactions at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Featured Stories
