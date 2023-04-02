International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 270,185 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4,699.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,185 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $10,549,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 95,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,549,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $199.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day moving average is $163.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,853.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

