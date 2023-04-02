International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,992 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.10. 2,986,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

