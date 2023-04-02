International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 148,100 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2,484.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,100 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,804,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,878,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.