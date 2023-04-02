International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,445 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 819.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.41. 764,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $255.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

