International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 179,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 16,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

