International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMAQR remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

