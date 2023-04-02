Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.18 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00018006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $29.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,300,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,168,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

