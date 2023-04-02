Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

