Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.6 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

IKTSF stock remained flat at $48.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.