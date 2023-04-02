Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
Inuvo Company Profile
