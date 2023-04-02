Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group cut Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.55.
Invesco Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE IVZ opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.
Insider Activity at Invesco
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
