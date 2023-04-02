Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group cut Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.