Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,560,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

