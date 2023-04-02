Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,702. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $298.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

