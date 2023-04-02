Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,942 shares of company stock worth $62,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Investar has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

