Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,836 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,476,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.95 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

