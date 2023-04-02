Investmark Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.7% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.