Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $571,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $216.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

