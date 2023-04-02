Investmark Advisory Group LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

COST stock opened at $496.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.56. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

