Investments & Financial Planning LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

