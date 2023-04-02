IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.24 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $587.02 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

