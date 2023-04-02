Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ipsen Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.