IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.