iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Increased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.65 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

