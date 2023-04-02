iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,376. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,352 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

