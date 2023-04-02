iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 3,664,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

