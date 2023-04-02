iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.