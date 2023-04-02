iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.