iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

